US Asset Management LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,346,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,506,000 after buying an additional 148,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $38.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

