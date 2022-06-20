US Asset Management LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of CBU opened at $61.78 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $79.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,095. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.