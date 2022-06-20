Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Lowered to $40.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.