VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Boosted by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 744.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.39. 2,032,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,074,293. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

