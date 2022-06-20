Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,589 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.2% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.79. 264,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

