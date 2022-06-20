Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 121,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 163,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.45. 1,091,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,909,432. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

