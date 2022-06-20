Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.63. 71,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.59. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

