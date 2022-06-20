Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Cut by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $169.95 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

