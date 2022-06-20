Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 11.3% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $76.21. 88,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,822. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.