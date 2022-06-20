Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

