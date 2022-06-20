Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GP Brinson Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 70,615 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $183.71 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

