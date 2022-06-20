Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VBLT. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
