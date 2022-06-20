Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vera Bradley by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Vera Bradley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 622,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

