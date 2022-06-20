Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $144.65. 35,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $143.24 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average of $182.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

