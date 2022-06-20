Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Critical Contrast

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Latin America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 2.83 $1.01 billion $2.02 7.04 Liberty Latin America $4.80 billion 0.36 -$432.42 million ($1.91) -4.02

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America. Liberty Latin America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Bros. Discovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96% Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Latin America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 1 3 5 0 2.44 Liberty Latin America 0 1 2 0 2.67

Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 101.59%. Liberty Latin America has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.89%. Given Liberty Latin America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Warner Bros. Discovery.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats Liberty Latin America on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services in approximately 20 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Chile, and Costa Rica under the brands of C&W, VTR, Liberty Puerto Rico, Cabletica, BTC, UTS, Flow, and Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

