Waves Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Waves has a market cap of $518.66 million and approximately $233.69 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00023230 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00013629 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,584,716 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Buying and Selling Waves

