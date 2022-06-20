WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Lifted by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after purchasing an additional 174,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.37. 67,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,034. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

