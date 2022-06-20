Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given New GBX 2,790 Price Target at Societe Generale

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from GBX 3,620 ($43.94) to GBX 2,790 ($33.86) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

