Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 2,955,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,196,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

