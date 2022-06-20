Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 128,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 608,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,516,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

