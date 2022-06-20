Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.

FMB traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,966. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

