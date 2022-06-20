Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 752,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,729. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35.

