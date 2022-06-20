Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $336,000 in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,978. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $790.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

