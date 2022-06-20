Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

RYH traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.46. The stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.33 and a 200-day moving average of $295.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $251.96 and a one year high of $322.92.

