Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 16,723 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,723 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after buying an additional 769,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after buying an additional 550,705 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,492,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after buying an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS remained flat at $$48.20 on Monday. 12,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,983. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.