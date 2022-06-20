Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 46,653 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,653 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 126,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Shares of IFV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,125. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.151 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

