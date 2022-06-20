WinCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,611.87 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $30,611.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

