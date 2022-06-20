Windward (LON:WNWD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $102.50

Shares of Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.24), with a volume of 9664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.70) price objective on shares of Windward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.01.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

