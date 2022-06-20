Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.61.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.99. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

