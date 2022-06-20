Wootrade (WOO) Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Wootrade (WOO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Wootrade has a market cap of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wootrade has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,297.59 or 0.99940217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00129270 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

