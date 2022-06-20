Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Workiva stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Workiva has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.08.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $2,535,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth $234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth $2,829,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Workiva by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

