WOWswap Price Down 16% This Week (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00006760 BTC on major exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $784,097.23 and approximately $16,344.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00110138 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.27 or 0.00963019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087011 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013663 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.