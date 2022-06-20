Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Cap of $728,757.24

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $728,757.24 and approximately $160.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00323780 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00082086 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00068141 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,566,500 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

