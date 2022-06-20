Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $109.50 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

