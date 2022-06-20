Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZLNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($93.75) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Zalando from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €88.00 ($91.67) to €48.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €87.00 ($90.63) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($95.83) to €56.00 ($58.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $13.44 on Monday. Zalando has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

