Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $248,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.49. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $287.93 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

