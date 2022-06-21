150,000 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after buying an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

