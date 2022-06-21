2,489 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $17,405,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.5% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 31.1% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $801.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $905.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $608.88 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

