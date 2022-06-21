250 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 61.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.56. 28,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,647. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

