263,790 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 263,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,923,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.78. 1,436,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,197,192. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

