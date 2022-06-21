360 Financial Inc. Acquires 1,312 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

