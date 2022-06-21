4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Hits $0.0014 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $173,152.76 and approximately $118.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

