A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 13,500 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,135.4% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,385,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,373 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8,546.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,210,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,494 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $13,989,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,472,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 663,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $7,043,000.
Shares of SH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 771,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,370,688. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
