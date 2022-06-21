A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $11.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $455.72. 4,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

