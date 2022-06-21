A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,501 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

TSM stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.05. 110,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,547,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

