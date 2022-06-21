abrdn (LON:ABDN) PT Lowered to GBX 190

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ABDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.57) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.32) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 240.63 ($2.95).

Shares of abrdn stock opened at GBX 163.85 ($2.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.44. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 159.85 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.68).

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 9,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £20,582.52 ($25,211.32).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

