Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $364.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.07.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.29 and a 200-day moving average of $331.14. Accenture has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

