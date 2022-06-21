Actinium (ACM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,896.00

Actinium (ACM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $558,194.24 and $8,896.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,135,275 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

