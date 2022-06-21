Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.69.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ATVI opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $96.15.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

