Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,547.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.26 or 0.05427630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00027566 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00253121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00573485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00569704 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

